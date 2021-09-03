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N.C.S.VV.I.C - John McAfee
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134 views • September 03, 2021
N.C.S.VV.I.C - John McAfee
For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
The captives of warriors will be released, and the plunder of tyrants will be retrieved. For I will fight those who fight you, and I will save your children.
Future Proves Past>N.C.S.VV.I.C
https://t.me/s/McafeeAfterlife/$whackd.dev
John McAfee.
All Assets have been Deployed: https://t.me/McafeeAfterlife/344
I've collected files on corruption in governments, politicians, fake news, “celebrities” and More. . .
For the first time, I'm naming Names and Specifics:
I have Unlocked the Vault to the deadliest switch you can imagine 31+ terabytes of the most incriminating data will be released to the Public WorldWide. . .
All Keys have been provided in my Channel:
It is up to You to Look for the Truth:
What happens when people
learn the TRUTH?
What happens when people WAKE UP?
What happens when We The People
Have had Enough!!??
Conspiracy No More
If You thought Yesterday
Was Bad Just wait
They will not be able to walk
down the street. . .
Do You hear that?
The Calm Before the Storm:
Have Faith in Humanity
Have Faith in Yourself
Never Give Up
Who Wins in the End. . .?
WWG1VVGA
N.C.S.VV.I.C
John McAfee.
For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
The captives of warriors will be released, and the plunder of tyrants will be retrieved. For I will fight those who fight you, and I will save your children.
Future Proves Past>N.C.S.VV.I.C
https://t.me/s/McafeeAfterlife/$whackd.dev
John McAfee.
All Assets have been Deployed: https://t.me/McafeeAfterlife/344
I've collected files on corruption in governments, politicians, fake news, “celebrities” and More. . .
For the first time, I'm naming Names and Specifics:
I have Unlocked the Vault to the deadliest switch you can imagine 31+ terabytes of the most incriminating data will be released to the Public WorldWide. . .
All Keys have been provided in my Channel:
It is up to You to Look for the Truth:
What happens when people
learn the TRUTH?
What happens when people WAKE UP?
What happens when We The People
Have had Enough!!??
Conspiracy No More
If You thought Yesterday
Was Bad Just wait
They will not be able to walk
down the street. . .
Do You hear that?
The Calm Before the Storm:
Have Faith in Humanity
Have Faith in Yourself
Never Give Up
Who Wins in the End. . .?
WWG1VVGA
N.C.S.VV.I.C
John McAfee.
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