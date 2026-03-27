Are Sleeper Cells Plotting Attacks on Churches? 03/27/2026

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A couple walked to the front of the Church, sat down, and began taking pictures. After this, they went down the street to another Mega-Church and did the same thing. After this they did the same thing to a third Mega-Church. Could they be canvassing these three Churches to return with retaliation for America attacking Iran?
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00:00Intro
01:52Final Blow
03:24Precision Prayers
15:59Coming Persecution