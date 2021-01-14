Video of CNA Shawn Skelton

"Shawn Skelton, she is a mother of 4 and works full time in LTC as she has for the past 25 years. As COVID has hit so many close to heart she agreed to get the Vaccine, being as she works closely in healthcare. On Monday 1/4/21 Shawn was given the Moderna . She continued to work Tuesday as she only had mild flu like symptoms. By Tuesday night her body hurt so bad she could barely move and this went on through Wednesday! On Wednesday her tongue began to spasm out of control by Thursday her body was in full convulsions! She went to the hospital via ambulance to be told it was clearly a panic attack. The 2nd hospital said it was a reaction of the vaccine and continue with Benadryl and writing a script for such. Friday the body movements continue non stop uncontrollable. They visit another hospital Friday morning and they give her a Xanax and send her home! Now they drive to Tennessee and visit 2 hospitals with still zero answers! No medical doctor will say anything more than this must be stress related! My friend is very upbeat and a happy person! She is empathetic to everyone and you would never forget her smile if she walked into a room! She is a CNA and she loves her patients as much as they love her!"