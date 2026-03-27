Dr Stella Immanuel: Take Back Your Health Part 1 of 2

We talk with Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD about why so many people feel failed by modern medicine and what it looks like to rebuild health with research, lifestyle change, and integrative support. We challenge the passive “just take another pill” mindset and lay out a practical way to advocate for yourself while still using allopathic care when you truly need it.

Find New Normal Big Life - Live Strong, Explore Boldly, Be Ready on Apple Podcast, Spotify and 10+ platforms.

Part 1

• distrust in healthcare and how training and protocols shape treatment

• why we push research skills and how to use NIH and PubMed

• herbs and supplements as adjunct support plus limits of lab-only evidence

• polypharmacy and the compounding problem of side effects

• metabolic health, sugar cravings, and using simple routines to change habits

Part 2

• parasites, the “deworm” argument, and why access and pricing matter

• preparedness basics including food stores, gardening, and medical readiness

• telemedicine, concierge models, and breaking free from insurance constraints





Use promo code NNBL for a 5% discount off

DrStellaMD Marketplace

https://marketplace.drstellamd.com/Antoinette



Immune-boosting protocols Premium all-natural supplements Telehealth + wellness consultations

Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no extra cost to you.

Exclusive premium ebooks for newsletter subscribers only!

As a valued newsletter subscriber, you're part of our inner circle. That means exclusive access to premium resources. Our free ebooks and step-by-step guides deliver exactly what listeners rave about.

https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-life-ebooks-and-guides/

Ready to step into a bigger, bolder, healthier life with people who truly get it?

Join our FREE Mighty Networks - Rebuilding Resilient Lives community here: https://rebuilding-resilient-lives.mn.co/share/kNbNMRnkLlpKWjar?utm_source=manual

See you inside the circle,

Antoinette Lee, MBA – The Wellness Warrior

Thanks for listening & Live Strong, Explore Boldly, Be Ready!





DISCLAIMER: The information is not medical advice and should not be treated as such. Always consult your physician or healthcare professional before pursuing any health-related procedure or activity.