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Cops and Robbers- NYPD Corey Pegues
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19 views • October 10, 2019
Growing up in Jamaica, Queens in the '70s and '80s, Corey Pegues played Cops and Robbers like all the other kids on the block but he never expected to become both. A spirited child, he came of age surrounded by his mother and sisters’ love and by true friendship on the basketball court. He also had to learn to navigate a world built on street cred, violence, loyalty and the fight for survival. But his true search began the day he decided to run away.
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