Man Made Epidemic (2016) - German Vaccine Documentary

Filmmaker and concerned mother Natalie Beer sets off on a journey around the world speaking to leading doctors and scientists to learn the truth about the autism epidemic and whether or not the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccination has a role to play.

The film explores the common misconception that autism is solely genetic and looks into scientists concerns over recent years about environmental factors such as medication and pesticides which continue to leave our children with physical and neurological damage.

The film informs without being judgmental. Beer tries to give a balanced view of a very complex and controversial topic and allows the viewer to make up his own mind.

http://man-made-epidemic.com/

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947