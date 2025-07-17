BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Rational Critique of Atheism! Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
23 hours ago

Wednesday Night Live Twitter Space 16 July 2025


In this episode, I explore the complexities of atheism and its relationship with morality and ethics, provoking a deep philosophical debate. I question the motivations behind ethical behavior in an atheistic context, contrasting it with religious frameworks that rely on divine moral codes. I express skepticism regarding modern atheism's ability to provide a solid ethical foundation, arguing that critiques of religious morality often overlook the necessity of alternative principles. Drawing on historical philosophical perspectives, I invite listeners to engage in self-reflection and critical examination of their beliefs. Through dynamic discussions with callers, I tackle themes of free will and the nature of choice, ultimately emphasizing the importance of ideal standards in ethical considerations. Join me as we navigate these profound questions that challenge our understanding of human existence.


FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

evidencephilosophymoralityreasonethicsstefan molyneuxfree willatheismlivestreamself-reflectiontwitter spacecritiquesethical behaviorphilosophical debatereligious frameworksdivine moral codes
