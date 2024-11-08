Layan Nasir is steadfast in the prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One month remains until the release of activist Layan Nasser, while her family fears her detention will be renewed
The occupation forces arrested Layan 7 months ago from her home in the town of Birzeit.
Reporting: Mohammed Somrain
Filmed: 04/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video