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Mob Generation Fulfilling Prophecy?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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14 views • September 11, 2023

There are many reports in the USA about mobs of younger people being involved in theft and violence. USA retail theft is expected to top $100 billion in the 2023. What are claimed causes? What are the real causes? Is taking from the rich justified? What does the Bible teach? Could we be experiencing the last generation that Jesus warned about in the gospels? Could this also be a generation warned about in the Books of Deuteronomy and Proverbs? Have mass shootings, where four or more are killed or injured, more than doubled in the USA since 2014? Are we experiencing increased violence and theft because less and less teens and others respect the word of God? Are we in the time of sorrows and trouble Jesus spoke of in Mark 13? Could any of the seals of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse have been opened? What is the fifth seal? Could the Great Tribulation possibly start by 2028? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled ' MS: Wild Mobs Of Young People Totally Out Of Control' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/ms-wild-mobs-of-young-people-totally-out-of-control/

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prophecygenerationmob
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