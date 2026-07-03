Billions of unbelievers are deceived being without Christ

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Credits to RSE (David Bass)





Another great video from David with his words of encouragement who identifies false christs and spiritualism that lead you away from Christ.





The truth is, we are dead in our sins and naturally an enemy of God due to our sin and rebellion. The only way to be saved and brought into God's kingdom is to repent and believe the gospel of the kingdom of God.





We are to repent and allow the pure, holy, sinless blood of Christ to wash us clean from all of our sins. As we read in 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, He (God) is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.





We need to be born again being immersed and moved by the holy written word of God (1 Peter 1:23) as the Holy Scriptures testify of Christ in John 5:39.





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