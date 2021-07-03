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The Imaginary Pandemic
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110 views • July 03, 2021
We now know, the Corona Virus was created in a laboratory,
And intentionally used as a Bioweapon against the populations of the Western countries.
The lockdowns, were unnecessary and the vaccines extremely dangerous.
We don't need to kneel down, to the BLM Satanic Media
Or Vaccinate, against an imaginary pandemic.
Or Lockdown, in fear of your Fraudulent Government.
They are frightened of you. and what you will do to them.
When you find out. THE TRUTH !
And intentionally used as a Bioweapon against the populations of the Western countries.
The lockdowns, were unnecessary and the vaccines extremely dangerous.
We don't need to kneel down, to the BLM Satanic Media
Or Vaccinate, against an imaginary pandemic.
Or Lockdown, in fear of your Fraudulent Government.
They are frightened of you. and what you will do to them.
When you find out. THE TRUTH !
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