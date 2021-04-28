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Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, MD: How The Covid Shots Kill
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224 views • April 28, 2021
Video courtesy Journeyman Pictures
In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
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Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here:
Episode 1: https://dai.ly/x7ubcws
Episode 2: https://dai.ly/k7af1wKOAvcoA7w5DkZ
Episode 3: https://youtu.be/VK0Wtjh3HVA
Episode 4: https://youtu.be/cwPqmLoZA4s
Episode 5: https://dai.ly/k3l3VyZ2YQv6Zbw5VqE
Episode 6: https://youtu.be/3f0VRtY9oTs
Episode 7: https://youtu.be/2JbOvjtnPpE
Episode 8: https://youtu.be/WlLmt6_w_AM
Episode 9: https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ
Episode 13: https://youtu.be/UAEAWyfuEWY
Episode 14: https://youtu.be/J4wIsshE4Q4
In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.
Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.
Subscribe to Journeyman here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=journeymanpictures
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeymanpictures
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JourneymanNews
https://twitter.com/JourneymanVOD
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/journeymanpictures
Visit our subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JourneymanPi...
Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here:
Episode 1: https://dai.ly/x7ubcws
Episode 2: https://dai.ly/k7af1wKOAvcoA7w5DkZ
Episode 3: https://youtu.be/VK0Wtjh3HVA
Episode 4: https://youtu.be/cwPqmLoZA4s
Episode 5: https://dai.ly/k3l3VyZ2YQv6Zbw5VqE
Episode 6: https://youtu.be/3f0VRtY9oTs
Episode 7: https://youtu.be/2JbOvjtnPpE
Episode 8: https://youtu.be/WlLmt6_w_AM
Episode 9: https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ
Episode 13: https://youtu.be/UAEAWyfuEWY
Episode 14: https://youtu.be/J4wIsshE4Q4
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