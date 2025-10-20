Alex Jonestein Infowars Are The Feds - An American Psyop(Titus Frost)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1980163906187489776?t=ZWpkxrKpO2wRplTha5d_Eg&s=19
Understanding Biodigital technologies: a global overview - IEC / ETC GROUP JULY 5, 2025 https://rumble.com/v70jfsg-understanding-biodigital-technologies-a-global-overview-iec-etc-group-july-.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1976857237210665035?t=3QWTOp4YqBrjzy96BxDKwQ&s=19
Current Working Groups & Standardization Development Projects
https://www.embs.org/sc/emb-standards-working-groups-and-projects/
￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1976862527100420183?t=4_DlALxxyHkeFTZHMyQ9OA&s=19
IEEE is pleased to provide comments on the draft, NIST Privacy Framework: A Tool for Improving Privacy Through
Enterprise Risk Management, dated September 6, 2019. https://www.nist.gov/system/files/documents/2019/10/23/e_wissolik_nist_privacy_framework_preliminary_draft_comments._508.pdf
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972632353425285610?t=M_CpopklUarsqpxonNFyzg&s=19
Do Canadians even realize that we singed into an "agile nations charter" with thee UN-2030 Through The WEF in 2020 giving them powers over all of our policy/bills Making?
Most have Not A Clue!
Agile Nations
Charterhttps://www.canada.ca/en/government/system/laws/developing-improving-federal-regulations/modernizing-regulations/agile-nations.html
.
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1743119802606948782?t=NnAa3MEgNUZHjaAngkLLsg&s=19
4G 5G S.M.A.R.T. Street Lights
https://www.smart-solar-lights.com/led-solar-street-light/4g-5g-smart-solar-street-light-post.html
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972434609435738236?t=dZTu3xjy9uIoyYz-cDCbzQ&s=19
21st century eugenics & Transhumanism Agenda. From 2002...
‘If the Cognitive Scientists can think it, the Nano people can build it, the Bio people can implement it, and the IT people can monitor & control it’ https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970612617765863607?t=kNeJcQJMAvpuiM3G4xD9_A&s=19
working group 6 SEG 12 IEC [ GEOENGINEERING ] https://search.brave.com/search?q=working+group+6+SEG+12+IEC&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d7cb54edd81b708829cc5b
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970615102362583187?t=eRSxWPXmU2DU7ajQeESlpw&s=19
working group 3 SEG 12 Life systems and bioengineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=working+group+3+SEG+12+Life+systems+and+bioengineering&source=web&summary=1&conversation=c342e2ebaef3868e6a8ae2
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969172898846814605?t=RQ21l4FUfo9J9V_m9BYe7w&s=19