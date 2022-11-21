Xi’s Three Remarks Shows That He Have Always Wanted to be an Emperor of the World

https://gnews.org/articles/529335
Summary：On November 17, Miles Guo revealed in his grand live broadcast that Xi Jinping wanted to be an emperor of communist China for a long time. Around 2006, Xi often went to talk to the leaders of different factions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi also told almost everyone that he had to become an emperor if the CCP wanted to rule communist China for generations.
