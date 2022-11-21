Create New Account
Xi’s Three Remarks Shows That He Have Always Wanted to be an Emperor of the World
Published 8 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/529335

Summary：On November 17, Miles Guo revealed in his grand live broadcast that Xi Jinping wanted to be an emperor of communist China for a long time. Around 2006, Xi often went to talk to the leaders of different factions within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi also told almost everyone that he had to become an emperor if the CCP wanted to rule communist China for generations.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
