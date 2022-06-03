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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Mike, Production Manager
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20 views • June 03, 2022
Video Transcript
My name is Mike and I’m a Production Manager. I used to drive cars all the time you know, I grew up around cars. You know, race them on streets, on tracks, drag race them. Had a really bad car wreck and after that I was like super nervous. Just getting in a car, just driving along you know. And then after Dianetics, for me it totally brought the game back and like I can drive any car now as fast as I want and do anything I want to.
Containing discoveries heralded as greater than the wheel or fire, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for more than 60 years. And with over 22 million copies in print, generating a movement that spans over 100 nations, it’s indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the human mind.
Here is the anatomy and full description of the reactive mind, the previously unknown source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurities which enslave Man. This book shows you how to get rid of it, and so achieve something Man has previously only dreamed of: the State of Clear.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
My name is Mike and I’m a Production Manager. I used to drive cars all the time you know, I grew up around cars. You know, race them on streets, on tracks, drag race them. Had a really bad car wreck and after that I was like super nervous. Just getting in a car, just driving along you know. And then after Dianetics, for me it totally brought the game back and like I can drive any car now as fast as I want and do anything I want to.
Containing discoveries heralded as greater than the wheel or fire, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for more than 60 years. And with over 22 million copies in print, generating a movement that spans over 100 nations, it’s indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the human mind.
Here is the anatomy and full description of the reactive mind, the previously unknown source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurities which enslave Man. This book shows you how to get rid of it, and so achieve something Man has previously only dreamed of: the State of Clear.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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