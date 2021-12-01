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A saint who fought the Freemasons has the battle plan against today's dictatorship
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121 views • December 01, 2021
John-Henry shares the largely unknown strategy to fight our current Communist dictatorship around the whole world, which St. Maximilian Kolbe used in the previous century to combat the Freemasons.
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