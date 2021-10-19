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Ex Atlanta Hawks NBA Guard ‘Brandon Goodwin’ reveals on a twitch stream that, “the vaccine ended my season.”
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141 views • October 19, 2021
Goodwin, a 6’0” point guard, committed to UCF from Norcross High School. He played for the Knights in the 2013–14 and 2014–15 seasons. He left UCF after being caught taking (though later returning) a bike on campus the summer after his freshman year.
Goodwin landed at Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) after leaving UCF. After sitting out a season as a transfer, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and was named ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Year. He then led the Eagles to an NCAA Tournament berth after earning Atlantic Sun Tournament MVP honors
After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft, Goodwin signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2018 NBA Summer League. On September 4, he joined the Grizzlies for training camp. He was waived on October 13, as one of the final roster cuts before opening night. Goodwin was subsequently added to the roster of the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. In nine appearances with the Hustle, Goodwin averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
On November 29, 2018, Goodwin was signed by the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets were granted an injury hardship relief exception from the NBA, allowing them to add Goodwin to their otherwise full roster. He was waived on December 10, without appearing in any games.
On December 13, 2018, the Memphis Hustle announced that Goodwin had returned to their team.] Three days later the Nuggets re-signed Goodwin to a two-way contract
On August 6, 2019, Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks. On February 12, 2020, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they had re-signed Goodwin to a multi-year contract.Goodwin missed the 2021 NBA playoffs due to a respiratory condition.
On October 3, 2021, with his season having ended early, Goodwin said that the reason for this was major adverse effects resulting from his being given a Covid-19 vaccine. He reported severe fatigue coupled with extreme back pain, and a formal diagnosis of blood clots followed. "Yes, the vaccine ended my season," Goodwin claimed, "One thousand percent." On October 14, he was signed by the New York Knicks who waived him the next day.
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New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Make sure to Visit:
TheCovidBlog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #19: When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
Goodwin landed at Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) after leaving UCF. After sitting out a season as a transfer, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and was named ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Year. He then led the Eagles to an NCAA Tournament berth after earning Atlantic Sun Tournament MVP honors
After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft, Goodwin signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2018 NBA Summer League. On September 4, he joined the Grizzlies for training camp. He was waived on October 13, as one of the final roster cuts before opening night. Goodwin was subsequently added to the roster of the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. In nine appearances with the Hustle, Goodwin averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
On November 29, 2018, Goodwin was signed by the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets were granted an injury hardship relief exception from the NBA, allowing them to add Goodwin to their otherwise full roster. He was waived on December 10, without appearing in any games.
On December 13, 2018, the Memphis Hustle announced that Goodwin had returned to their team.] Three days later the Nuggets re-signed Goodwin to a two-way contract
On August 6, 2019, Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks. On February 12, 2020, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they had re-signed Goodwin to a multi-year contract.Goodwin missed the 2021 NBA playoffs due to a respiratory condition.
On October 3, 2021, with his season having ended early, Goodwin said that the reason for this was major adverse effects resulting from his being given a Covid-19 vaccine. He reported severe fatigue coupled with extreme back pain, and a formal diagnosis of blood clots followed. "Yes, the vaccine ended my season," Goodwin claimed, "One thousand percent." On October 14, he was signed by the New York Knicks who waived him the next day.
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
If you’d like to support the Channel: cash.app/$TakeNoteTV
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Make sure to Visit:
TheCovidBlog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #19: When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
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