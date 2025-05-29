Featured Guest VANESSA BEELEY - w/ Special Guest Hosts Alex Krainer & Drago Bosnic-" Unmasking Syria’s War—Truth, Propaganda & Power Games"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grace Asagra htps://graceasagra.com/ of Quantum Nurse Freedom International presents:
Featured Guest: Investigative Journalist Vanessa Beeley
Title: Unmasking Syria’s War: Truth, Propaganda, and Power
💥 A hard-hitting discussion exposing the hidden layers of the Syrian conflict—media manipulation, global interests, and the fight for sovereignty.
🎧 With esteemed special guest hosts:
🔹 Alex Krainer – Geopolitical & Financial Analyst
🔹 Drago Bosnic – Geopolitical & Military Analyst
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra
