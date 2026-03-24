American Complacency and the End of the Empire, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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Comfort can be dangerous. As warning signs grow louder, many remain unprepared for what’s ahead. Rising costs, fragile systems, and global instability paint a sobering picture. History favors the prepared—not the comfortable. When reality hits, will people be ready to adapt?
#Preparedness #EconomicReality #USOutlook #WakeUpCall #Resilience #GlobalShift #BeReady #FutureTrends
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