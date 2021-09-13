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HOW DARE YOU !
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30 views • September 13, 2021
If this little scared child was mine ; i will burn cities to the ground 🤬😡😠
where is his parents ??!!!!!
for God sake, this is a child a innocent child
I curse you Satan , leave the innocent children out of this 😡😡😡 you've done enough to the human race
You crossed the damn line .
where is his parents ??!!!!!
for God sake, this is a child a innocent child
I curse you Satan , leave the innocent children out of this 😡😡😡 you've done enough to the human race
You crossed the damn line .
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