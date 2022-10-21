Create New Account
TRIPLE-DIGIT INFLATION COMING TO USA IF SAUDI ARABIA DUMPS PETRODOLLAR
Self-Government
Published a month ago |

In recent weeks, a number of indicators have appeared that warn of impending financial trouble. Last week the International Monetary Fund released a new Global Financial Stability Report that warns that a series of cascading shocks endanger global financial stability. The IMF said the health of the global financial system had materially worsened since last year’s report. Nearly every central bank in the world is raising interest rates after years of negative rates.

Billionaire Ray Dalio said the US economy faced a perfect storm. JP MorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon has also issued dire warnings about an impending financial storm.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/21/22.   https://www.trunews.com/stream/triple-digit-inflation-coming-to-usa-if-saudi-arabia-dumps-petrodollar 

