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Invasion By NGOs Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
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20 views • September 23, 2021
Invasion By NGOs Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61495a41d1261b026489c047
By land and by sea the NGO's are loading the cloward and piven pipeline. Those who would downgrade the United States into a subservient third world are hiding behind the theater of incompetence occupying the White House. They have underestimated the providence and the will of American exceptionalism. And the day of reckoning is coming.
Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
An analysis of the complex web of relationships between non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals. | The Corona Network Document - by Markus Langemann
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Corona-Network-Document--PDF:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/49euyewplofq74x/governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals.pdf?dl=0
This graphic above shows connections between the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, GAVI and other NGOs and Big Pharma... It contains round about 6500 objects including like Persons, NGOs, Companies, Documents, etc. It also includes more than 7200 links between them.
All information is publicly available.
The following slides presents some selected organizations from this graphic. Cause of the complexity it shows mostly only the first level
of connection.
First, you will get some general information about people from government agencies, companies and non-governmental organizations, as well as some important events or groups. Further on in this document you will find a link analysis of these "stakeholders".
The red lines are always payments, but there might be also some black lines are payments as well. Please see link description.
Please make your own opinion and do your own research!
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
https://clubderklarenworte.de/das-netzwerk-dokument/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61495a41d1261b026489c047
By land and by sea the NGO's are loading the cloward and piven pipeline. Those who would downgrade the United States into a subservient third world are hiding behind the theater of incompetence occupying the White House. They have underestimated the providence and the will of American exceptionalism. And the day of reckoning is coming.
Non-Governmental organizations MAPPED [Tools of Corruption for CABAL]
An analysis of the complex web of relationships between non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals. | The Corona Network Document - by Markus Langemann
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Corona-Network-Document--PDF:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
DropBox PDF: https://www.dropbox.com/s/49euyewplofq74x/governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, documents, and individuals.pdf?dl=0
This graphic above shows connections between the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, WHO, GAVI and other NGOs and Big Pharma... It contains round about 6500 objects including like Persons, NGOs, Companies, Documents, etc. It also includes more than 7200 links between them.
All information is publicly available.
The following slides presents some selected organizations from this graphic. Cause of the complexity it shows mostly only the first level
of connection.
First, you will get some general information about people from government agencies, companies and non-governmental organizations, as well as some important events or groups. Further on in this document you will find a link analysis of these "stakeholders".
The red lines are always payments, but there might be also some black lines are payments as well. Please see link description.
Please make your own opinion and do your own research!
https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Netzwerkanalyse-Corona-Komplex.pdf
https://clubderklarenworte.de/das-netzwerk-dokument/
Keywords
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