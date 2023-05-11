Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALL Your Life Choices Rely On This ONE Thing!
47 views
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published Yesterday |
Donate

We learn about what choices to take and not to take, but all our choices rely on one thing which makes it possible and allows us to imagine and know. Weekly Newsletter, Tons Of Resources, Networking, Action, Activism, Articles To Videos, Music And More: https://theliberator.us - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth Back in my old health videos, I promoted an online health store some of you might know about, it also supports one of the video platforms I'm on; but also, the quality (heavy metal tested) and nutrition is superior. Mike woke me up to a lot in my early days. I figured to pull back up my affiliate link if you guys want to check it out: https://bit.ly/2njS6XI - #possibility #possible #choice #lifechoices #lifechanging #change #imagination #spirituality #evil #chaos #order #roots #root #mustwatch #needtoknow #eyeopening #shocking #powerful #empowerment #freedom #liberator #liberty #politicalinterview

Keywords
freedompoliticspoliticalchoiceillusionpartypartieschoicespossibility

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket