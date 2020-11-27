© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting The Next American Revolution By Appealing To Heaven
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • November 27, 2020
The united States is on the verge of its first civil war. The other "one" was a war of aggression. As the moral decay of the US continues to crumble beneath us, there is a sure foundation that has been laid and there is a real solution to the problems we face, but they aren't political because our problems are not political. Dr. John Diamond joins me to discuss this timely topic.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/fighting-the-next-american-revolution-by-appealing-to-heaven/
Pick up Dr. Diamond's books here: https://amzn.to/3eUJq0B
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/fighting-the-next-american-revolution-by-appealing-to-heaven/
Pick up Dr. Diamond's books here: https://amzn.to/3eUJq0B
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.