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CPS Kidnapped My Grandson - Hundreds Of People Showed Up & We Got Him Back!
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21 views • May 16, 2022
In March 2022, Cyrus Anderson was kidnapped from his loving parents by agents of the State of Idaho. They used words like they were "concerned" and just wanted to "get him the help he needs." However, their interests were less than sincere and, in the end, were about money and control. Cyrus' grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, joins me in this episode to tell the story of what really took place and just how important it is that the people of the community stand up for one another. It was because of hundreds of people standing with them and thousands more writing to senators and congressmen, CPS and those in authority that Cyrus was returned quickly to his parents.
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