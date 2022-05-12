"This Is America Last" - Where the Billions Sent to Ukraine is REALLY Going

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Dinesh D Souza Podcast - MTG breaks down where the billions of our taxpayer dollars for Ukraine is REALLY going.
To summarize: They are money laundering and sending the CIA money so they can fund wars & regime change.