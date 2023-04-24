Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 8 - Cattle Mutilations & Abductions - Sunday April 23, 2023

In this episode we talk about the possible why for cattle mutilations and abductions that have been found all over the world. And the accounts in the Bible that give reason for "The Seed war". Also I read Genesis 3:14 - 15; 6: 1-6 and Daniel 2:43





