Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 8 - Cattle Mutilations & Abductions - Sunday April 23, 2023
Biblical UFO Deceptions
Published Yesterday |

In this episode we talk about the possible why for cattle mutilations and abductions that have been found all over the world. And the accounts in the Bible that give reason for "The Seed war". Also I read Genesis 3:14 - 15; 6: 1-6 and Daniel 2:43


