Heavy Damage Seen After Russian Attacks on School in Chernihiv, Ukraine

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03/23/2022 A school in the besieged northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was seen heavily damaged in footage posted online by MP Oleksiy Goncharenko during a tour of the area on March 23.