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Who says Paul is a false apostle?
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29 views • February 22, 2020
2 Peter 3:15 - And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul (BELOVED BROTHER PAUL) also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
2 Peter 3:16 - As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things;
in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest,
as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
2 Peter 3:16 - As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things;
in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction. which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest,
as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
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