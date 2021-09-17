Worse than in the days of Noach, darkness, in one moment everything will change

Prophecy, Prophetic Word following a dreamIn what way or form the dream and the word are connected somehow I don't know for sure.But I will share anyway both, and maybe someone has the gift of interpretation of dreams – I don't have that gift...Leave your version in the comment if you like.The word is about the days we are living in... and all know, most things are anything but good.Sodom and Gomorrah seem to be a very good comparison.In all wickedness this word gives some hope.The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.