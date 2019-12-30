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PLANET X, NIBIRU AND THE EARTH CRUST DISPACEMENT
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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776 views • December 30, 2019
The bible predicts in Revelation 6:12-17 that the earth will go through a time of Cosmic Disturbances. The passage could easily describe a crustal pole shift and the close encounter with a heavenly object which will devastate the whole earth. It says that every mountain and every island will be moved out of its place and this will have catastrophic consequences for the inhabitants of the earth. This heavenly object is called Nibiru or Planet X and there is no doubt that it is on its way to us.
With thanks to the sources below:
Prophecy Watchers (Brent Miller – The coming Pole Shift)
Ancient-Astronaut Arguments (Earth’s displaced Crust)
Sky Watch Media News (NASA confirmation of Planet X)
Keywords
nibiruplanet xcosmic disturbances
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