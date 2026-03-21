Arthurian Legends to Modern Geopolitics: The Enduring Legacy of Honor and Conflict in Western Civilization

Western civilization's history weaves honor, chivalry, and conflict from Arthurian legends through Roman fall to modern geopolitics, exploring enduring ideals of bravery and loyalty amid unchanging human struggles for power and resources.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/arthurian-legends-to-modern-geopolitics

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