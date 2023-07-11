Weeding pots to let in the winter sunshine for the medicinal aloe vera pups MVI_2786

Some months back in Autumn I transplanted
many aloe vera pups into three large tubs, and several times now I’ve been trimming
some weeds back and eating them, such as chickweed, and pulling it out on other
occasions, to let more scarce winter sunshine for the few pups that have not
rotted, as they do in large percentages with my autumn-time transplants.
Sunshine really does set the agenda, whether it’s too little or too much, we
have to dynamically organise our gardens to take advantage of it or reduce it.
