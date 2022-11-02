DO NOT put the GOD of The Two Witnesses to the TEST!

Uploaded by the producers of this video.

The great "SIGN of our Authenticity", is the hatred of our Message - and that is the hatred of the Truth. And you can see that SIGN manifest, in this video. More Signs are happening daily.

Our videos on Rumble, Brighteon and YouTube, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "monetization" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners that appear at the bottom of Our videos on Brighteon are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

Blogspot: https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2045762

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses

Parler: https://parler.com/The2Witnesses

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Real2Witnesses

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/testimonyofthetwowitnesses/

Tumblr: https://the-two-witnesses.tumblr.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TestimonyOfThe2/videos