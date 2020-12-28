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The Bible and Politics Part 2 - What does the Bible say?
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22 views • December 28, 2020
Pastor Ben J Mott digs into this important topic for Christians today. Since all authority is under God. What does the Bible say about Politics/Government? Definition of Terms.
This Bible Study will be a series, this very important topic today. Obviously since the bible is the manual for how Christians should live. It has to speak on these issues.
What does the Bible say about Politics?
Should Christians be involved?
How should Christians deal with the government?
How far does government reach go?
And many other questions. This is a series, don't know how long. This is recorded live on Zoom Wednesday evening at 7:30 EST.
Website: https://detroitchurch.net/
This Bible Study will be a series, this very important topic today. Obviously since the bible is the manual for how Christians should live. It has to speak on these issues.
What does the Bible say about Politics?
Should Christians be involved?
How should Christians deal with the government?
How far does government reach go?
And many other questions. This is a series, don't know how long. This is recorded live on Zoom Wednesday evening at 7:30 EST.
Website: https://detroitchurch.net/
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