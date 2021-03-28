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ArthritX provides a proprietary blend of ingredients that specifically targets tissues, immune cells, and cytokines in joints.
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73 views • March 28, 2021
ArthritX provides a proprietary blend of ingredients that specifically targets tissues, immune cells, and cytokines in joints. Type ll collagen is the main structural protein in cartilage, and research suggests that low dose, native form type II collagen, as found in b2Cool positively influences the immune response in joints via a mechanism called oral tolerization (a desensitization process). Xanthohumol, from hops, and hesperidin complement the activities of b-2Cool to deliver specialized joint support. Let ArthritX help you stay active and moving!
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