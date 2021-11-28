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FIVE MONTHS AGO THESE NURSES SAW THE MANDATE COMING!!!!
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40 views • November 28, 2021
THIS WAS 5 MONTH'S AGO THESE NURSES SAW THE MANDATE VACCINE COMING AND THEY SAID THEY DID NOT WANT TO GET THE VACCINE. JUNE 17TH 2021 THE GOVERNMENT SAID THAT TEY WANTED ALL NURSES AND DOCTER'S VACCINATED. ONE OF THEM EVEN GOT THEIR 1ST VACCINE SHOT AND ENDED UP GETTING COVID LOL LISTEN TO WHEN HE TOLD THE NEWS REPORTER YOU SOUNDED JUST LIKE MY DOCTER.LOL WAKE UP PEOPLE.
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