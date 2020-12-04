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Trump Team To Present Over 20 Binders Of Voter Fraud Evidence At Nevada Hearing Friday
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8 views • December 04, 2020
This is an insane amount of evidence! @MichaelCoudrey Twitter - "Well, yes, it can’t be challenged until it’s submitted... but it’s a far cry from the “no evidence” narrative that the media have been running with for the last four weeks! @KingOfWrong - Twitter"
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