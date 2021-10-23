The actual reset is the Going Direct Reset

Elze van Hamelen en Catherine Austin Fitts, September 17, 2021



On Friday 10 September we traveled with a team from Café Weltschmerz to the Friese Stavoren, where we spoke with Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine had in the ‘80s a successful career on Wall Street and later worked as Assistant Secretary of Housing under Bush Senior. Knowing that this is successful does not involve financial fraud, and for the creation of investment products the capital income has a good comment, it is said to be working in a law with federal oversight.



After 11 years of proceeding, her name has changed. Since the Solari Report is being investigated, it can be done through the medium of ‘actionable intelligence’ (information that your trading perspective gives) to help people live a long and inspired life.



We talked about the Going Direct Reset-a plan for a radical overhaul of the financial situation. is a marketing tool for such a bigger plan.



What do you say/do above? Thanks to the fact that we have different countries, many countries still have their own agenda. Catherine’s name for making schermen is ‘mr. Global ’ - and we see how they spread to China, Russia and the VS.



What weapons are we ingesting? When weapons think we go to pistols, bombs or nuclear weapons. In the world of security services and well -rounded budgets, there are actually all kinds of weapons that no one knows about. Let them be seen, they will do you. Catherine shares her knowledge of these technologies and talks about her personal experiences.



The discussion is concluded with practical tips for how you yourself can swim to a safe and inspired life.