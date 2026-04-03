Two-Edged Sword (Word of God)

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The Word of God (Bible) is called a two-edged sword, cutting in both directions. It will encourage and build you up and at the same time it will correct and humble you. For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, even penetrating as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. Hebrews 4:12
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