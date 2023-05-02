White Horse Media on the Move

Create New Account
White Horse Media
Published 16 hours ago |

In spite of Satan’s attacks, by God’s grace, White Horse Media is standing strong to lift up Jesus Christ and to proclaim worldwide His Three Angels’ Messages of Revelation 14:6-12. Steve Wohlberg gives a thrilling report about the incredible things God has done through White Horse Media in 2022, and what is being planned for 2023. “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are glad.” Psalm 126:3

