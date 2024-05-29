Quo Vadis





May 27, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 25, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 25, 2024:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Open ye your hearts to the Merciful Love of My Son Jesus.





He expects much from you.





What you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen ye to Me.





You have freedom, but the best thing is to do the Will of My Son Jesus.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Approach ye the confessional and seek ye the Forgiveness of the Lord.





It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness to your faith.





If it happens to you that ye fall, call ye for Jesus.





Always seek ye Him in the Eucharist to be great in the Eyes of the Lord.





Your journey is full of obstacles, but ye are not alone. I walk with you, although ye do not see Me.





Humanity will live the anguish of a condemned person, but those who remain faithful until the end will be protected.





Fear ye not.





I will pray to My Jesus for you. I thank you for being here.





'On this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you and upon those who are here with their hearts an extraordinary shower of graces.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following message to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties. Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you. Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32MGZZ2Dxlw