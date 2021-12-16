© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10000 tractors blockade Berlin, Germany, mandatory-vax-protest, green-pass-protest
Follow
3
Share
Report
389 views • December 16, 2021
10000 tractors blockade Berlin, Germany, mandatory-vax-protest, green-pass-protest
Germans protest against vaccination cards and nonsense …
Block entrances to and from Berlin with tractors and larger farm equipment …
It is reported that over 10,000 tractors have blocked roads.
More than 200 tractors arrived on Tuesday, Dec14, 2021 in Berlin and blocked traffic in the
center of the city as part of a rally, organized by the non-profit farmers’ movement known as
Land Schafft Verbindung (Countryside Creates Connection), against the government’s vaccination, agricultural and climate policies.
The demonstration started on Monday morning in the state of Brandenburg.
The participants then headed to the Tiergarten park near the government quarter in Berlin.
Some farmers who are currently joining the rally are also moving toward the park.
Additional police forces are trying to prevent the passage of tractor columns into the city center,
while as of noon on Tuesday, traffic on the streets around the park is partially blocked.
Meanwhile over 10,000 tractors are making road blocks around Berlin.
Thanks to:
https://berndpulch.org/2021/12/15/over-10000-tractors-have-blocked-roads-around-berlin-video/
Germans protest against vaccination cards and nonsense …
Block entrances to and from Berlin with tractors and larger farm equipment …
It is reported that over 10,000 tractors have blocked roads.
More than 200 tractors arrived on Tuesday, Dec14, 2021 in Berlin and blocked traffic in the
center of the city as part of a rally, organized by the non-profit farmers’ movement known as
Land Schafft Verbindung (Countryside Creates Connection), against the government’s vaccination, agricultural and climate policies.
The demonstration started on Monday morning in the state of Brandenburg.
The participants then headed to the Tiergarten park near the government quarter in Berlin.
Some farmers who are currently joining the rally are also moving toward the park.
Additional police forces are trying to prevent the passage of tractor columns into the city center,
while as of noon on Tuesday, traffic on the streets around the park is partially blocked.
Meanwhile over 10,000 tractors are making road blocks around Berlin.
Thanks to:
https://berndpulch.org/2021/12/15/over-10000-tractors-have-blocked-roads-around-berlin-video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.