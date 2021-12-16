10000 tractors blockade Berlin, Germany, mandatory-vax-protest, green-pass-protest

10000 tractors blockade Berlin, Germany, mandatory-vax-protest, green-pass-protestGermans protest against vaccination cards and nonsense …Block entrances to and from Berlin with tractors and larger farm equipment …It is reported that over 10,000 tractors have blocked roads.More than 200 tractors arrived on Tuesday, Dec14, 2021 in Berlin and blocked traffic in thecenter of the city as part of a rally, organized by the non-profit farmers’ movement known asLand Schafft Verbindung (Countryside Creates Connection), against the government’s vaccination, agricultural and climate policies.The demonstration started on Monday morning in the state of Brandenburg.The participants then headed to the Tiergarten park near the government quarter in Berlin.Some farmers who are currently joining the rally are also moving toward the park.Additional police forces are trying to prevent the passage of tractor columns into the city center,while as of noon on Tuesday, traffic on the streets around the park is partially blocked.Meanwhile over 10,000 tractors are making road blocks around Berlin.Thanks to: