22. 2024-10-04 FREE Reverend Kurt Benshoof

I. Notice of Disqualification ​ A. Defendant raised a notice of disqualification pursuant to RCW 4.1 2.050 ​ B. The judge denied the disqualification request

II. Changes in Consequences A. State informed defendant about changes in consequences related to the trial ​ B. Mentioned potential range for felony stalking charges ​

III. Trial Date Discussion ​ A. Proposed trial date of October 22nd, 2024 ​ B. Discussions about witness availability and trial length

IV. State's Requests A. State requested a 3-5 hearing ​ B. Mentioned the possibility of the defendant moving to suppress evidence ​

V. Defendant's Objections ​ A. Expressed objections related to being denied the right to assistance of counsel ​ B. Issues with communication with an attorney and handling of a restraining order