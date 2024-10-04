22. 2024-10-04 FREE Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I. Notice of Disqualification A. Defendant raised a notice of disqualification pursuant to RCW 4.1 2.050 B. The judge denied the disqualification request
II. Changes in Consequences A. State informed defendant about changes in consequences related to the trial B. Mentioned potential range for felony stalking charges
III. Trial Date Discussion A. Proposed trial date of October 22nd, 2024 B. Discussions about witness availability and trial length
IV. State's Requests A. State requested a 3-5 hearing B. Mentioned the possibility of the defendant moving to suppress evidence
V. Defendant's Objections A. Expressed objections related to being denied the right to assistance of counsel B. Issues with communication with an attorney and handling of a restraining order