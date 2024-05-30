Create New Account
Discussions About ET Contact with University Galacticus & Alliance for ET Diplomatic Contact
Join Brian Ruhe, Dean of University Galacticus and Sylvain Rochon, Co-Founder of the Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact (AEDC), in a discussion about ET contact, the world and their joint visions for a love, harmony and peace within the Galaxy and beyond.


They are joined by their Facilitator, Tanys Coughlan, Galactic Ambassador with the AEDC and Founder of the Twillow Lifestyle Community.


universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.youtube.com/@Cosmic_Nomad369


https://alliance4et.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46wFmVlaDe4

alienslaunchbrian ruhehigher selfhigher consciousnessbetelgeuseuniversity galacticus

