Discussions About ET Contact with University Galacticus & Alliance for ET Diplomatic Contact

Join Brian Ruhe, Dean of University Galacticus and Sylvain Rochon, Co-Founder of the Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact (AEDC), in a discussion about ET contact, the world and their joint visions for a love, harmony and peace within the Galaxy and beyond.
They are joined by their Facilitator, Tanys Coughlan, Galactic Ambassador with the AEDC and Founder of the Twillow Lifestyle Community.
universitygalacticus.org/
https://www.youtube.com/@Cosmic_Nomad369
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.