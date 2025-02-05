BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - February 5 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
2 months ago

February 5, 2025

rt.com


The US President shocks the world with an unprecedented plan to take control of Gaza after displacing Palestinians from their land. Donald Trump claims everyone loves the idea but so far only Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly praised it. We report from inside a shattered hospital, in the wake of the IDF assault on northern Gaza that's left thousands of Palestinians without access to life-saving treatment. As Ukrainian NGOs panic over the suspension of USAID programs, we look at how the notorious American agency actually helped provoke the Ukraine crisis in the first place.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

