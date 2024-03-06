In Christ We Stand: Unshakeable Faith

In this video, pastor Roderick Webster elaborates on the Christian belief in one's 'position in Christ' versus one's 'condition in Christ'. Drawing from Biblical verses, the speaker illustrates the concept that although a believer's condition may vary, their position in Christ is secure and unchanging. The script emphasizes that salvation and acceptance are based on a believer's position, not their condition, and thus, no matter what circumstances may arise, the believer's position in Christ remains intact. The speaker uses the metaphor of Noah's ark to indicate that safety lies in being 'in Christ'. Furthermore, the speaker points out that while every believer's position is the same, their condition - or state - can differ, depending on whether they are spiritual or carnal, growing or stagnant. Despite these differences in condition, the speaker asserts that all believers are seen as saints in the sight of God. The script concludes with a prayer for strength in working on personal conditions while appreciating the surety of their position in Christ.
00:00 Introduction and Daniel Whitley's Song
00:55 Our Position in Christ
01:24 The Unchanging Fact of Our Position
01:54 The Biblical Assurance of Our Position
02:30 Walking in the Spirit: The Expected Lifestyle
03:36 The Ark Analogy: Safety in Position
04:37 Are You in Christ?
04:58 The Difference Between Position and Condition
05:48 The Sanctification of Believers
07:08 The Struggle with Living a Sanctified Life
07:39 The Variance in Christian Conditions
07:59 The Call to Grow in Grace and Knowledge
09:20 The Difference Between Spiritual and Carnal Believers
09:50 The Assurance of Our Position in Christ
10:30 The Prodigal Son: A Lesson on Position and Condition
10:46 Closing Prayer and Encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.