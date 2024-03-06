In Christ We Stand: Unshakeable Faith

In this video, pastor Roderick Webster elaborates on the Christian belief in one's 'position in Christ' versus one's 'condition in Christ'. Drawing from Biblical verses, the speaker illustrates the concept that although a believer's condition may vary, their position in Christ is secure and unchanging. The script emphasizes that salvation and acceptance are based on a believer's position, not their condition, and thus, no matter what circumstances may arise, the believer's position in Christ remains intact. The speaker uses the metaphor of Noah's ark to indicate that safety lies in being 'in Christ'. Furthermore, the speaker points out that while every believer's position is the same, their condition - or state - can differ, depending on whether they are spiritual or carnal, growing or stagnant. Despite these differences in condition, the speaker asserts that all believers are seen as saints in the sight of God. The script concludes with a prayer for strength in working on personal conditions while appreciating the surety of their position in Christ.



00:00 Introduction and Daniel Whitley's Song

00:55 Our Position in Christ

01:24 The Unchanging Fact of Our Position

01:54 The Biblical Assurance of Our Position

02:30 Walking in the Spirit: The Expected Lifestyle

03:36 The Ark Analogy: Safety in Position

04:37 Are You in Christ?

04:58 The Difference Between Position and Condition

05:48 The Sanctification of Believers

07:08 The Struggle with Living a Sanctified Life

07:39 The Variance in Christian Conditions

07:59 The Call to Grow in Grace and Knowledge

09:20 The Difference Between Spiritual and Carnal Believers

09:50 The Assurance of Our Position in Christ

10:30 The Prodigal Son: A Lesson on Position and Condition

10:46 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

