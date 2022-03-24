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Creatives Chat with Malik LovesYall | Ep 75 Pt 1
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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20 views • March 24, 2022
We have an insightful chat with Malik LovesYall, a Father, Artist and Educator who uses Hip-Hop, Funk, Soul & Jazz to build and uplift a Community of Creatives.

We learn why Malik's transition into fatherhood fulfills an innate purpose for him and his family. Malik also shares about his first rap session and the lasting impression his Uncle and Mom made on him.

We chat about: music can be a powerful medium with intentional messages and a healing tool; connecting is a super power; listening is a lost art; emulating in business; habits and belief systems; perceived limitations; human moments; creating another Being; guiding Malik's Daughters along their journey; flashback of moving to Argentina;
adding tools to a musical utility belt; infiniteness; parenthood mentality; providing a blueprint for growth.

We also chat about: the key to unlocking our power; teaching and receiving; humility and leveraging opportunities; establishing teamwork with spouse; flashback of spiritually arranged marriage; recognizing synchronicities; soul contracts; how life can be magical; what makes the heart smile; and who knows what.

Plus, we learn how Malik's journey started off as a latch key kid; to making the shift into a full time content creator; and committing to producing a song a week for a year.

Learn more about Malik: https://www.MalikLovesyAll.com

Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.

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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com

Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com

Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com

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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy