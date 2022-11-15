Wayne Dupree Show: STOP Drinking Garbage Water

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I learned most people are chronically dehydrated and chronic dehydration is the root cause of disease. And this is well-documented in the book, "You're Not Sick, You're Thirsty" by Dr. F. Batmanghelidj
Thank you,
Timothy McGaffin II and Cheri McGaffin