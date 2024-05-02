Christian Theocracy Now

As our government has lost legitimacy we find ourselves currently oppressed by a Luciferian Theocracy led by the Synagogue of Satan. It's time for a Christian rebellion against the devil's forces and the establishment of explicitly Christian nation-states built upon the Ten Commandments. Christ is King.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.