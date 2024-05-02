Create New Account
Christian Theocracy Now
Fritz Berggren
Published 17 hours ago

As our government has lost legitimacy we find ourselves currently oppressed by a Luciferian Theocracy led by the Synagogue of Satan. It's time for a Christian rebellion against the devil's forces and the establishment of explicitly Christian nation-states built upon the Ten Commandments.  Christ is King.

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com


